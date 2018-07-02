Watch: Mouse On The Keys Perform Live In Brighton

Small Pond Recordings might not have the scale of other labels, but they certainly have the ambition.

Making friends wherever they go, the Brighton imprint recently set up the Down Time sessions to record some impromptu performances.

Mouse On The Keys took part recently, setting up on a street in the south coast city.

Using a makeshift drum kit and a toy keyboard, the set up is minimal but typically inventive, while their set bemused and entertained passers-by.

We're able to share the performance of 'Seiren' and it's a miniature gem, a flexible, dexterous demonstration of musicality.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Jose Ramon Caamaño

