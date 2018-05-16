Watch Husky Loops Blitz Through 'Daft'

So that was The Great Escape 2018.

It's all over now, and all we've got left are memories and the odd blurred picture on our phone from a beach front ramble at 3am.

Over on the VEVO Stage, however, they captured the performances in pristine quality, and the videos are now ready to be unleashed.

Italian trio Husky Loops were one of the weekend's surprises packages, and their biting, visceral set went down a storm in Brighton.

VEVO have handed Clash a live version of Husky Loops' new single 'Daft', and it's a potent sign of things to come.

A purring, revved up monster the energy is scarcely held back - and then suddenly released... If you couldn't make it down then you're in for a treat.

Watch it now.

