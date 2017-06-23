Turbowolf Take No Prisoners On 'Cheap Magic'

Turbowolf are a seismic rock force.
Fuzzed out riffs delivered with a righteous message, the band turn deviant behaviour into a code for life.
New album 'The Free Life' drops on March 9th, and it features some well-known fans of the Turbowolf experience.
Death From Above's Sebastian Grainger appears on new single 'Cheap Magic', a dirty, deranged piece of work that explodes with a sense of purpose.
Chris Georgiadis says: "Our latest song release from our new album 'The Free Life', springs out of the hat in the form of ‘Cheap Magic’. A song conjured up specially for our times; whether they be good, bad or most likely, entirely made up. Plus as a bonus, we're incredibly happy to have our friend Sebastien Grainger from Death From Above do some singing on it too. You're welcome..."
We're able to premiere the gritty visuals, and they're a glimpse into Turbowolf's deranged world.
Tune in now.
Catch Turbowolf at the following shows:
March
9 Manchester Academy 3
10 Glasgow Stereo
11 Newcastle O2 Academy 2
13 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
14 London Scala
15 Bristol Trinity Centre
