Tracyanne & Danny Share New 'Alabama' Clip

'Alabama' is a country-tinged aural road movie recorded by two British songwriters in the Scottish Highlands.

Confused? Well, welcome to the world of Tracyanne & Danny - it's a carefree realm but mind how you go.

Featuring Tracyanne Campbell - of Camera Obscura fame - and Bristol's Danny Coughlan, the duo recently set about crafting a full album together.

Self-titled, the record was laid at Helmsdale's newest home of the hits Clashnarrow, the studio overseen by Edwyn Collins.

The man himself adds guest vocals to 'Alabama', a tour de force in soothing pop-inflected Americana.

Blair Young directs the visuals, a kind of off-the-beaten-track road trip he terms “an homage to the classic movie tour montage, with hints of Scotdisc and primitive ’70s MOR promotional films.”

'Tracyanne & Danny' will be released on May 25th.

