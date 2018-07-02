Track Of The Day 9/2 - LCAW ft. Sophie Ellis-Bextor

LCAW has a real breadth to his music.

23 year old Munich native Leon Weber has an awareness of classical music, but he has plunged headlong into pop electronics.

New single 'Hummingbird' emerges from writing sessions in London, with Leon working alongside pop princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

LCAW explains: "'Hummingbird' is a very personal track with a more downbeat vibe, I think this is one of the main reasons Sophie instantly felt connected to it. Her voice has such a unique character and she added a whole other dimension to what I had made before we met."

"We had the recording session in a small studio in Notting Hill which hosted writing sessions for the likes of Adele, James Blunt and Lana Del Rey and it felt like there was a very special atmosphere..."

Out now, the single is a glorious piece of pop melancholia, with Sophie's delivery working in perfect balance with LCAW's pointed production.

We've got first play of the video - check it out below, then find a short Q&A with Sophie Ellis-Bextor detailing how the song came about...

How did you get in contact with Leon?

He approached me and I loved the kind of music he was making.

How do you approach guest vocals such as these?

It’s fun! I’m pretty relaxed about it and just enjoy the process of singing new things and being creative. There are worse ways to spend the day.

Did the two of you talk about the emotional side to the songwriting? Does that help with your performance / interpretation of the track?

It doesn’t need to be spoken about. Sometimes it can be a bit cringey to talk about how the song should work emotionally... that’s my job as a singer to set those dynamics.

How was the recording session? Was this an easy song to get down, or did it take some time?

Very easy - no stress at all.

How do you feel about the finished song?

I love it! I play it purely for fun which is how it should always be - not that I listen to my own stuff a lot! But it’s always lovely to have new songs to enjoy.

Would you work together again?

That would be nice. I would do so happily.

