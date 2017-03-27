Track Of The Day 26/1 - Au/Ra

Au/Ra has been through many different identities, many different modes of being.

Born in Ibiza, she initially spoke Catalan, as well as German, before eventually finding herself flitting in and around Los Angeles.

A truly international child, she has this lingering sense of both fitting in and being an outsider, of observing and never quite taking part.

New single 'Outsiders' is an ode to this, a glistening piece of pop bedlam that furiously finds its own lane.

She explains: "I’ve always kind of felt like an outsider... Not just because of growing up in the middle of nowhere, but also because I’ve always just been a bit introverted. I wanted to make a song for people who don’t feel like they fit in, and just say, 'It’s okay to be a bit weird. Whoever you are, you shouldn’t feel less powerful just because you don’t fit in with the typical in crowd...'"

This new acoustic session twists the song into a different vein, revealing the tender core and the urge to communicate that lies underneath.

Tune in now.

Catch Au/Ra supporting Lewis Capaldi at the following shows:

February

12 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

13 Dublin The Academy

15 London Scala

16 Manchester Club Academy

17 Glasgow ABC

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.