Track Of The Day 16/2 - Rosborough

Rosborough is one of Northern Ireland's best kept secrets.

A fantastic live presence, support slots alongside DMAs, Mew, and Seafret have left this rising artist emboldened, confidence flooding through his music.

Strident, urgent, and anthemic songwriting, a flurry of festival slots this summer will see Rosborough take his music to UK audiences.

Set to support Scotland's Neon Waltz on their upcoming tour, this young songwriter is ready to share something fresh.

New song 'Another Lesson' was born from a house party, exploring the idea of losing control, but ultimately moving past your own mistakes.

"It was a house party, we’d been up all night and everybody fell out with each other about something that no one remembers,” he recalls of the song’s inspiration. "It’s about that human capability of having control then losing control. Life’s about choices. You can make excuses or take responsibility for how you interact with the world. Not allowing yourself to get sucked into negativity in life is the best thing you can do.”

Clash has first dibs on the full video - check it out now.

Catch Rosborough supporting Neon Waltz at the following shows:

February

18 Newcastle The Think Tank

19 Leeds Headrow House

20 Nottingham Rock City, The Basement

21 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

22 St. Albans The Horn

23 Bristol The Louisiana

25 Southampton Heartbreakers

27 Brighton Prince Albert

28 London Omeara

March

1 Manchester Soup Kitchen

2 Stockton On Tees KU Bar, Shine Like Stars

