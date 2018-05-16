Tors Soar On New Song 'Won't Remember'

Fresh from a stellar set at Brighton's The Great Escape indie-folk three-piece Tors are now focussed on their next release.

'Wilder Days' EP is incoming, with the trio set to support Adam French, alongside slots with Tom Walker on a sold out UK tour.

We're able to share soothing new song 'Won't Remember', a soaring slice of folk-inflected songwriting that truly gets under your skin.

An ode to companionship of older relatives, 'Won't Remember' looks at the impact of Alzheimer's and attempts to explore that world through personal experience and observation.

The band explain: "When we're sitting with our granddad he can be very present and engaged and the next moment he disappears and gets lost in his own head. We can never be sure where he ends up so this video is our best attempt at representing the effect of Alzheimer's."

"Our actor gets lost in a series of different and increasingly remote locations each time leaving a different piece of himself behind, before he loses himself entirely in the sea where our granddad used to fish."

Tune in now.

