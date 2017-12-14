Too Many Zooz Have A Message For All True 'Warriors'

It all happened by chance.

Too Many Zooz took their improvisation-heavy, brass-laden sound to the New York subway, performing ad hoc sets throughout the day.

A few passing punters uploaded footage from their phones, sparking a wave of social media hype.

Beyonce was a huge fan, and before they knew it Too Many Zooz were in the studio with the American icon, working on sessions for her album 'Lemonade'.

Now stars in their own right, the group's latest adrenalin-fuelled jazz thumper delivers a message for all true warriors.

'Warriors' takes the group back underground, opening in New York's subway before breaking into an abandoned warehouse for an ad-hoc jazz bop.

It's a blistering watch - check it out now.

Catch Too Many Zooz at the following shows:

May

9 London Ronnie Scotts

10 Bristol Marble Factory

11 Perranporth The Watering Hole

12 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

13 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

14 Preston Preston Live

15 Glasgow St Luke’s

16 Manchester Gorilla

17 Cork Cyprus Avenue

18 Dublin Sugar Club

19 Dublin Sugar Club

