Tommy Genesis Heads To The Wild West For 'Lucky'

Tommy Genesis heads to the wild west in new video 'Lucky'.

The reggae-influenced pop banger is out now, with that distinctive guitar line wrapping itself around a filthy vocal from the newcomer.

The video heads out to the Wild West, with Tommy Genesis strapping on a six-shooter and wearing braided hair.

She comments: "I made this video because whenever i closed my eyes and listened to 'Lucky' i'd see a western type set up. It's very aesthetic in the sense it could be an extended perfume ad. but on the other hand, it's just my take on the sound itself put into motion. the bike scene is an ode to the Richard Prince "girlfriends" series, i used have them all printed out on my wall. i just love girls on bikes."

