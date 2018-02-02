Tokio Myers Strips Down 'Angel' In This Neat Studio Clip

Tokio Myers has always felt things a little deeper than most.

A performer with real soul, his searingly honest performances on Britain's Got Talent endeared him to the nation.

Announcing a string of dates after winning the high profile show, Tokio Myers has been forced to add further shows to cope with overwhelming demand.

Recently settling down in the studio, the pianist decided to try a new, stripped back version of 'Angel'.

It's an enormously powerful rendition, a sign both of the natural talent that shot him to fame and the untapped potential that lives underneath.

He explains: "Within us lays one thing we all have in common. Pure love. To love yourself. To love others. To love the beautiful world we live in. Our Angels will always guide us to that magical place."

Catch Tokio Myers at the following shows:

April

2 Edinburgh The Queens Hall SOLD OUT

4 Gateshead Sage SOLD OUT

5 Manchester Albert Hall SOLD OUT

7 Edinburgh The Queens Hall SOLD OUT

8 Birmingham O2 Institute SOLD OUT

10 London Printworks SOLD OUT

13 Bristol O2 Academy 1 SOLD OUT

14 Belfast SSE ARENA

15 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

17 Leeds O2 Academy

18 Manchester Albert Hall SOLD OUT

19 Cambridge Corn Exchange

20 London O2 Forum Kentish Town SOLD OUT

22 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

23 Brighton The Dome

25 Cardiff St David’s Hall

26 Bournemouth O2 Academy

27 Leicester O2 Academy

28 Sheffield O2 Academy

30 Dublin Olympia Theatre

