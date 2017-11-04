Toddla T Drops Gritty 'Never Mine' Visual

Toddla T returned last year with new album 'Foreign Light', a blazing, ambitious, and above all fun collection of fresh tracks.

Working with a handful of guests, Toddla T picked out a few vocalists to add colour to the music, and enter his artistic realm.

Album standout 'Never Mine' saw the Sheffield producer hook up with Rachel Foxx, a sultry soul-laden banger that still retains that dancehall bump.

He explains: “Starting 2018 as we mean to continue, this years all about collaborations with new and up coming artists… 1st up, Rachel Foxx.. one of my favourite new voices in the RnB/Soul space. We wrote the song in my studio in a morning, natural vibes.”

A new video has been shot for the track, and it's a night-time journey from Rachel's girl squad.

Gritty but impeccably stylish, you can check it out below...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.