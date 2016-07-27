Tijuana Bibles Take Donald Trump To The Barrowlands

Glasgow! It's a helluva town.

No Mean City has swallowed many an ego in its time, with countless hard men washing up on its shores only to find that they're, well, not very hard at all.

So when Tijuana Bibles decided to shoot a debauched clip for their new single, they looked to one of the biggest egos on the planet.

New cut 'Pariah' finds the band enjoying a night on the town, accompanied by Mr. President himself, Donald Trump.

Well, sort of. It's a hilarious and oddly surreal clip, which comes as the group prepare to seize control of Glasgow nightspot King Tut's Wah Wah Hut.

Tijuana Bible’s Tony Costello said: “We’re going to play all the new songs we’ve written - concise, razor sharp, nihilistic, visceral, rapid fire. We’d encourage everyone to come along and hyperventilate with us.”

Tune in now.

Catch Tijuana Bibles at the following shows:

June

16 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut (Plus Feet of Clay + Dead Coyotes)

17 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut (Plus Carly Connor + Apache Sun)

