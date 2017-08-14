Thyla Channel 'Addicted To Love' In This Cool Video

Brighton four-piece Thyla have a way with melodies.

Each song has a hazy, drifting feel, imbued with the kind of lilting melodies that truly get under your skin, and float into your subconscious.

New single 'Pristine Dream' is a case in point: succinct, charming, and literate, it's a wonderfully condensed slice of indie pop fare.

The video, though, is more than a little unexpected. A comedic twist on Robert Palmer's 'Addicted To Love', it's a tongue in cheek affair that immediately catches your attention.

Thyla tell Clash: "We loved the idea of parodying Palmer's iconic 'Addicted To Love', it's been done a few times before so we wanted to put our own spin on it, hence the flip in genders. We felt the concept fitted really well with the main lyric 'I will never be your pristine dream'."

"We think it's important not to take yourself too seriously in the business, this video is us living by that mantra, plus the lads look pretty damn good as girls so why not!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Salvi

