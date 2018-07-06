This Dionne Bromfield Live Clip Is Wonderful

Dionne Bromfield is a singer.

That much should be a simple statement of fact - a confirmation of her occupation, almost.

But it's more than that. She uses her voice to express herself in a way few others can match, that slight husk, those soul and jazz reference points, all used to their utmost intensity.

New single 'Can't Unlove You' is her first statement from 2018, and it's a beautifully balanced tale, atmospheric of lyric and deadly in its execution.

For this unusual live clip Dionne commandeered her local caff, accompanied only by some sparse guitar notes in the background.

It's a superbly natural environment for her to perform in, and one that fixates on her most devastating instrument: her voice.

Tune in now.

