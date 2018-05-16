There's Another Fantastic Christine And The Queens Video Online

Christine And The Queens have shared the full video for new single 'Girlfriend'.

The single is out now, and it channels 80s synth funk - think Prince, Cameo - alongside Dâm-Funk.

The video is a typically eye-catching affair, with Heloise joining a team of 1930s inspired builders.

Matching some classic Hollywood moves to her love of Michael Jackson, amid scenery reminiscent of photographs such as Lunch Atop A Skyscraper.

With a flurry of live shows planned, this could be an exciting summer for Christine And The Queens.

Catch Christine And The Queens at the following shows:

November

17 Bournemouth BIC 20

London Eventim Apollo (SOLD OUT)

21 London Eventim Apollo

23 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

24 Edinburgh Usher Hall

26 Birmingham O2 Academy

27 Manchester O2 Apollo

30 Dublin RDS

For tickets to the latest Christine And The Queens shows click HERE.

