The New Bloody Knees Video Is Utterly Ridiculous

Bloody Knees have unveiled the wrestling inspired video for new cut 'Maybe It's Easy'.

The band are prepping an EP of the same name, with the riff-laden lead single fast turning into an absolute monster.

The video picks up on these moments of largesse, this tendency to go over the top in the most splendid, glorious way imaginable.

Inspired by classic WWF wrestling (before they changed the name, naturally) it features hard workout routines, plenty of punches, and lavish costumes.

Watch it now.

Catch Bloody Knees at the following shows:

October

14 Luton Edge

25 Nottingham Rough Trade

26 Cambridge The Blue Moon

27 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

28 Leicester The Cookie

November

1 Brighton Komedia Studio Bar

2 London Camden Assembly

3 Oxford The Library

4 Bristol The Old England

7 Hull The Polar Bear

8 Glasgow Broadcast

9 Leeds Headrow House

10 Sheffield Picture House Social

11 Stoke on Trent The Sugarmill

12 Manchester Night & Day

For tickets to the latest Bloody Knees shows click HERE.

