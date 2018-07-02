The Magic Numbers' New Riffer 'Sweet Divide' Gains A Fresh Video

The Magic Numbers were always a good time band.

Our memories of their shows are swept up in summer festivals, long days outdoors and long nights spent in sweaty venues.

New song 'Sweet Divide', however - the first to be taken from their incoming album - shows a darker side to the group, fuelled by guitar distortion and ominous vocals.

It recalls everyone from Free to Crazy Horse, an early 70s riffer that screams out into the inky night. Romeo comments:

"I never wanted to be a part of anything, the cool kids at school, the pretend outlaws. I was always an outsider, we’ve always been an outsider band. We don’t fit in, never have and never will. Especially now."

"As you get older you realise your strength in not giving a fuck. You realise what you’ve been trying to do your whole life. Create something that’s yours, your own world, your own views, make something special, start your own gang but always be YOU within it. Don’t conform. Don’t fall in line. Be free. Be inspired. Inspire. Live & Love. To all the Outsiders..."

We're able to share the full visuals for 'Sweet Divide' and it's a cool video clip, stylishly shot and displaying the innate chemistry that powers The Magic Numbers.

Watch it below.

The Magic Numbers will release new album 'Outsiders' on May 11th. Catch the band live at the following shows:

May

10 Cardiff Globe

12 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

13 Bristol Thekla

14 Redruth Regal Theatre

16 Brighton The Old Market

17 London ULU

18 Bedford Esquires

19 Leicester The Scholar

21 Oxford The Bullingdon

22 Colchester Arts Centre

23 Aldershot West End Arts Centre

28 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

29 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

30 Pocklington Arts Centre

31 Hebden Bridge The Trades Club

June

2 Newcastle The Cluny

3 Edinburgh The Caves

4 Carlisle The Old Fire Station

5 Stockton The Georgian Theatre

7 Belfast Empire

8 Cork Cyprus Avenue

9 Galway Roisin Dubh

10 Dublin Whelans

12 Liverpool Arts Club

13 Norwich Arts Centre

