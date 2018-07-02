The Magic Numbers' New Riffer 'Sweet Divide' Gains A Fresh Video

The Magic Numbers were always a good time band.
Our memories of their shows are swept up in summer festivals, long days outdoors and long nights spent in sweaty venues.
New song 'Sweet Divide', however - the first to be taken from their incoming album - shows a darker side to the group, fuelled by guitar distortion and ominous vocals.
It recalls everyone from Free to Crazy Horse, an early 70s riffer that screams out into the inky night. Romeo comments:
"I never wanted to be a part of anything, the cool kids at school, the pretend outlaws. I was always an outsider, we’ve always been an outsider band. We don’t fit in, never have and never will. Especially now."
"As you get older you realise your strength in not giving a fuck. You realise what you’ve been trying to do your whole life. Create something that’s yours, your own world, your own views, make something special, start your own gang but always be YOU within it. Don’t conform. Don’t fall in line. Be free. Be inspired. Inspire. Live & Love. To all the Outsiders..."
We're able to share the full visuals for 'Sweet Divide' and it's a cool video clip, stylishly shot and displaying the innate chemistry that powers The Magic Numbers.
Watch it below.
The Magic Numbers will release new album 'Outsiders' on May 11th. Catch the band live at the following shows:
May
10 Cardiff Globe
12 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
13 Bristol Thekla
14 Redruth Regal Theatre
16 Brighton The Old Market
17 London ULU
18 Bedford Esquires
19 Leicester The Scholar
21 Oxford The Bullingdon
22 Colchester Arts Centre
23 Aldershot West End Arts Centre
28 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
29 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
30 Pocklington Arts Centre
31 Hebden Bridge The Trades Club
June
2 Newcastle The Cluny
3 Edinburgh The Caves
4 Carlisle The Old Fire Station
5 Stockton The Georgian Theatre
7 Belfast Empire
8 Cork Cyprus Avenue
9 Galway Roisin Dubh
10 Dublin Whelans
12 Liverpool Arts Club
13 Norwich Arts Centre
