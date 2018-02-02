The Longcut Share Brutalist Video For 'Deathmask'

The Longcut are back.

The Manchester band released two stellar albums before disappearing into a puff of smoke, refusing to split but equally finding to find a path to progress along.

And now they're back. Signalling their return with almighty new track 'Deathmask', the first sign of their incoming album.

The band's Stuart Ogilvie explains that fans can expect something brutal: “Like even when you know good things are happening in your life, other situations can get you down. That balance or imbalance is felt by everyone so hopefully people can hear this journey and relate.”

'Deathmask' certainly leads from the front, with that bass-line spasm rippling along concrete-heavy drums. “I was walking home in a pretty shitty mood and this really ominous weather front came over,” recalls Stuart.

“The sky went dark and there was this static electric feeling in the air, powerful and foreboding. That’s where the line “Under the gathering sulphur” comes from. It got me thinking about escapism; not to some sunny uplands, but to a place where the natural order was breaking down too.”

The visuals build on this, with plenty of Brutalist scenes, an urban dystopia that could only come from Manchester.

Tune in now.

The Longcut's new album 'Arrows' is set to be released on April 6th. Catch the band at the following shows:

May

4 Manchester Soup Kitchen

10 London The Lexington

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.