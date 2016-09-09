The Loft Club Chime Hard On New Cut 'Flicker'

The Loft Club have a sense of classicism running through their music.

The Exeter group have that chiming guitar sound, so redolent of everyone from The Byrds and Big Star through to Alvvays and Veronica Falls.

Alongside this are elements of folk and Americana, all kept together by an inherent romantic streak.

Spending summer on the road, The Loft Club are now ready to release new single 'Flicker'.

Lisa Loeb lends some guest vocals, while the driving rhythm is propelled by those chiming droplets of guitar.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.