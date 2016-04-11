The Duke Spirit Rage Back With 'Magenta'

The Duke Spirit's return last year underlined just how much love there remains for the band.

Releasing two vital EPs, the group's strident songwriting was matched by a willingness to continually challenge themselves.

New album 'Sky Is Mine' drops on August 18th, featuring close friends Josh T Pearson and Duke Harwood. Liela Moss explains:

"Sonically, it's the most tender record we have made, the expansiveness will lift hearts but the rawness will burn through greedy fingers. Lyrically, this is where I stand... With feet cold and wet from standing in the sludge of fear that is the world we tread upon, this album snapshots a palpitating heart that values above all things, life. Half-finished sentences describe nasty bits and pieces, shards of cruelty as they are dissolved by being pissed on from a great height with a stream of golden, glowing benevolence!"

Ahead of the release, Clash is able to unveil the new video for biting album cut 'Magenta'.

All flashing lights and dark colours, 'Magenta' is an impulsive, impossible to ignore return.

Tune in now.

Catch The Duke Spirit at the following shows:

August

16 Manchester Deaf Institute

17 London Bush Hall

