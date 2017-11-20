The Dodos' Meric Long Pushes New Project FAN Forwards

The Dodos have long been essential listening round these parts, delivering a slew of great albums and more concert memories than we care to recall.

The band's Meric Long has been concentrating on solo material of late, step outside the confines of the project to try something a little different.

Choosing the name FAN, new album 'Barton's Den' arrives on May 4th and it finds Meric switching from guitar to synths.

It's a transition he handles with ease, placing his songwriting in a fresh context and allowing it to flourish.

We're able to share new song 'What A Mistake' and it emerges from a personal place, a song about loss, recovery, and memory.

Meric Long explains: "The song is about communicating with someone after they're gone, through the imprint they've left on some object that they once owned..."

The accompanying Charles Villyard-directed music was inspired by The Little Screens, an art installation of photographs of 1960’s TV sets by Lee Friedlander.

Tune in now.

