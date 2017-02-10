The Coral Share Animated Clip For 'Eyes Like Pearls'

The Coral are back.

The ever-productive Liverpool group will release new album ‘Move Through The Dawn’ on August 10th, with a clutch of UK shows confirmed alongside.

New single 'Eyes Like Pearls' leads the way, a summer-fresh guitar jangler with a hint of Krautrock in there, too.

Neil Mclean handles the visuals, an incredibly cool animated clip that feels “like a cross between Button Moon and Short Circuit,” says The Coral frontman James Skelly. “It puts a whole new spin on the song. We love it, Neil did a great job.”

Check it out now.

The Coral will play the following shows:

October

3 Newcastle Riverside

5 Birmingham O2 Institute

6 Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

7 Sheffield Leadmill

9 Bristol SWX

11 London KOKO

12 Liverpool University The Mountford Hall

13 Manchester Albert Hall

For tickets to the latest shows by The Coral click HERE.

