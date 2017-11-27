The Charlatans Unveil 'Over Again'

The Charlatans are like an unstoppable force, one of life's rich constants.

Time and trend may pass, but The Charlatans will always be there, forever challenging themselves and the people around them.

New album 'Different Days' is out now, a record made with a plethora of guests yet still fitting immaculately into the band's catalogue.

Taken from the album, 'Over Again' has received the full visual treatment from Ashley Shakibai and it's split between two scenes.

The camera goes for a walk along Tim's local beach in Norfolk, before visiting Northwich Memorial Hall.

Tune in now.

Catch The Charlatans at the following shows:

December

9 London 02 Academy Brixton

10 Dublin Academy

11 Belfast Limelight

