The Boxing Channel Blackened Psychedelia On 'Circles'

Leeds singles club Come Play With Me do an excellent job of shining renewed light on the city's music scene.

The latest release features two excellent bands, with electronic duo Park Fires taking the A-side.

The Boxing sit on the flip, and their blackened psychedelia reaches near industrial levels of strength on 'Circles'.

Not so much heavy as simply intense, the chugging bass-line powers a crunching, Brutalist structure.

The visuals pick up on this, merging Timothy Leary style psychedelia with sharply-tinted monochrome shapes. Tune in below.

For more information and to pre-order the single try HERE.

