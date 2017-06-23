The Amazing's 'Rewind' Has A Regal Charm

The Amazing seemed to hit a new level with 2016's full length 'Ambulance'.

The Swedish group burrowed within themselves, producing work both dream-like and imbued with the utmost clarity, a wonderful pairing that drove them to fresh heights.

A breakout moment, the release of 'Ambulance' was accompanied by no little acclaim, sending The Amazing out on a global tour.

Reconvening in the studio last year, the five-piece laid down some thoughts at Buller & Bäng Studio in their native Stockholm.

Languid, atmospheric sounds wrapped around some charming, highly personal songwriting, new album 'In Transit' is a fine step forward.

Out on April 6th, we're able to preview the track with the subtle, regal charms of new song 'Rewind'.

A beautiful return, it comes matched with visuals steered by Jordan Martin, with Art Direction by Richard Fox.

The two comment: "Though working together we become interested in how the chaotic movement of the light fabric mirrors nature, producing beautiful man-made textures but organic feeling forms within the landscape. For Fox, it was an amazing opportunity to be able to study these graceful movements solidified on film in slow motion."

Tune in now.

