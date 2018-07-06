Tayla's 'F.W.U.' Is Phenomenal

Tayla's 'Call Me Danger' was quite the calling card.

Dropping in 2016, it swiftly went viral, a nigh-on irresistible fusion of R&B, pop, soul, and even hip-hop elements.

Since then, as she puts it, "it's been a crazy few years!" With her signature being sought after by just about every A&R around, she threw herself into "loads of interviews, meetings and back to back studio sessions."

Recently playing the Sink The Pink ball in London, the ultra-glamorous LGBT+ event served as a launching pad for what might come next, with Tayla dropping a host of new tracks.

"LOVE Sink The Pink!" she exclaims. "I love what they do. Love how they just completely own it, and I love that they had me performing at one of their events as well!"

"The LGBT community is gang for sure," Tayla continues. "I’ve got so much friends that are apart of the community, they all be so loyal to me it’s heart-warming, and when I’m on stage or even offstage their energy is always 100."

New single 'F.W.U.' drops today (June 8th), a fiery return that doesn't hold back; explicit, no-holds-barred pop music, it's the sound of Tayla working without restrictions.

"'F.W.U.' is one of those, fearless, big middle finger, but sexy and savage with it, kind of tracks," she explains. "Something I’ve always been dying to create. A lot of people wouldn’t know this but all the vocals on 'F.W.U.' are my demo vocals, very daring I know, but I just loved how raw and cutting my voice sounded so we kept it and it stuck."

There's a real R&B meets hip-hop vibe in the verse, but the drop in the chorus is sheer rave bedlam, half-inching a few notes from Acid House legends in the process.

"I remember when I was younger watching the movie Blade Runner, there was a club scene blasting out Acid House music," she says. "Pretty much fell in love with the sound. When MR WA7T - the producer I wrote 'F.W.U.' with - played me a beat, just hearing that dirty Acid House sound on it instantly gave me that same feeling like I was watching Blade Runner all over again."

Out now, 'F.W.U.' sparks another bold, triumphant summer for the Brum native. "2018 is looking pretty exciting already!" she says. "I’ve got a load of shows coming up and a few random pop up ones, banging more and more singles and visuals out and would be cool to start doing some merchandise."

Check out 'F.W.U.' below.

