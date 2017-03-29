Sydney Wyatt's 'Enjoyment' Is Effortlessly Stylish

Sydney Wyatt isn't a person, so much as a collective.

The tag name for the product of a series of producers, rappers, singers, and designers, Sydney Wyatt is also an underground hype.

Setting their sights on the international scene, Sydney Wyatt recently set out to absorb some Parisian chic.

Shooting the video for new cut 'Enjoyment' in the French capital, the results are stylish and defiantly independent.

Matching French new wave cinema to old repeats of 70s Soul Train, the video for 'Enjoyment' is an absolute riot.

Tune in below.

