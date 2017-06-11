Swedish Collective HUMAN Want To Soar 'Higher'

HUMAN is a new Swedish pop collective fronted by Daniel Adams-Ray.

Fusing everything from classic blues to cutting edge Scandi-pop, HUMAN match the rhythmic awareness of an MC against some wonderful melodic inventiveness.

New single 'Higher' is a real mission statement, an emphatic, completely infectious slice of future-pop awareness.

Clash has first play of the full visuals, and it's a marvellous return, a succinct introduction to a brave talent.

Tune in now.

