Swedish Collective HUMAN Want To Soar 'Higher'

HUMAN is a new Swedish pop collective fronted by Daniel Adams-Ray.
Fusing everything from classic blues to cutting edge Scandi-pop, HUMAN match the rhythmic awareness of an MC against some wonderful melodic inventiveness.
New single 'Higher' is a real mission statement, an emphatic, completely infectious slice of future-pop awareness.
Clash has first play of the full visuals, and it's a marvellous return, a succinct introduction to a brave talent.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.