Suzi Wu Shares 'Taken Care Of' Video

North London talent Suzi Wu is currently approaching her debut EP.
'Teenage Witch' drops in just over a week, a select of taut, edgy pop songs that recall fellow capital dwellers King Krule and M.I.A..
New cut 'Taken Care Of' is a barbed introduction, and it comes equipped with some woozy visuals that traipse around London in the wee small hours.
Suzi explains: “The video is a surreal look at an early morning walk home through London. I wanted to show a disconnect between youth and their parents - what does your little darling get up to at night? I came across a brilliant film maker called SHINY who understood what I was trying to do and really helped to bring my idea to life.”
Tune in now.
