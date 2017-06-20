Suzi Wu Shares 'Taken Care Of' Video

North London talent Suzi Wu is currently approaching her debut EP.

'Teenage Witch' drops in just over a week, a select of taut, edgy pop songs that recall fellow capital dwellers King Krule and M.I.A..

New cut 'Taken Care Of' is a barbed introduction, and it comes equipped with some woozy visuals that traipse around London in the wee small hours.

Suzi explains: “The video is a surreal look at an early morning walk home through London. I wanted to show a disconnect between youth and their parents - what does your little darling get up to at night? I came across a brilliant film maker called SHINY who understood what I was trying to do and really helped to bring my idea to life.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.