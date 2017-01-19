Sufjan Stevens Shares Video For 'Life With Dignity' (Helado Negro Remix)

Sufjan Stevens ended 2017 on spectacular form, releasing his mixtape 'The Greatest Gift' and a one-off single saluting disgraced-figure skater Tonya Harding.

'The Greatest Gift' was a collection of out-takes, demos, and remixes, but it seemed to hang together with a real vitality and character of its own.

'Life With Dignity' (Helado Negro Remix) has been given the full video treatment, with the Adam Carboni clip following three people living with cancer.

Beautifully shot and strikingly emotional, it follows Sufjan's decision to donate a portion of the proceeds from the tape to the Cancer Support Community.

Watch it now.

'The Greatest Gift' is out now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.