St. Vincent Undergoes Plastic Surgery In 'Los Ageless'

St. Vincent undergoes plastic surgery in the new video for 'Los Ageless'.

The track is the latest to be taken from upcoming album 'MASSEDUCATION', with the video directed by Willo Person.

A witty, surreal glimpse of America's paranoid fixation with physical beauty, it's a startling, colour-saturated clip.

Tune in now.

'MASSEDUCATION' is released on October 13th, with St. Vincent set to launch the Fear The Future Tour on October 7th with a show in Los Angeles.

Can't make it? Don't worry - the whole set will be broadcast online via Red Bull.

St. Vincent has confirmed the following shows:

October

17 London O2 Academy Brixton

18 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester

20 Dublin Olympia Theatre

