Southchurch Channel UKG Vibes On 'Fading'

Southchurch match indie songwriting to some straight down the line UKG vibes, a dancefloor explosion with a slightly melancholic after-taste.

Continuing their upward trajectory, the band's track 'M.F.D.S.G.' was used as part of advertisement by Mastercard for The Brits Are Coming 2018, a sign of things to come.

New single 'Fading' comes just as summer begins to knock on our door, and it's a thumping piece of electronic laden songwriting.

Deliriously energetic, this is an upbeat dance record set against something slightly more darker. Southchurch explain:

"Although the track is an upbeat dance record the meaning is slightly more sinister. The song is about loneliness after a misguided, pretentious situation and the thought behind the video was to highlight the rose tinted meaning to the song. Ultimately, we wanted our listeners and viewers to take two different outlooks away from the song and video, is their glass half full or half empty?"

We've got first play of the visuals, and it's a crisp watch. Tune in now.

Catch Southchurch at the following shows:

April

27 Southend Chinnerys (with Youth Club)

May

27 Southend In the Park Festival

