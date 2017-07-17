Soulwax Share Kick-Ass New Video

Soulwax have shared a stunning new video for 'Is It Always Binary'.

The track appears on recent album 'DEEWEE', and this new video was recorded in one take at the brothers' DEEWEE studio in Ghent, Belgium.

It's a blistering return, too - electronics delivered raw, it finds Soulwax at home in their natural habitat.

As if that wasn't enough Soulwax have also gone and announced a second show at London's historic Roundhouse venue. So, those tour dates in full:

December

15 London The Roundhouse - SOLD OUT

16 London The Roundhouse

17 Manchester Academy

