SOPHIE Drops 'It's OK To Cry'

SOPHIE has shared new single 'It's OK To Cry' - watch the video now.

The artist released the 'PRODUCT' compilation back in 2015, and since then has focussed on new material.

'It's OK To Cry' is a stunning return, matching vivid, flouro-soaked production to songwriting that wears its heart on its sleeve.

A tender return, 'It's OK To Cry' seems to thrive on the dichotomy between the plastic and the humane.

Featuring the artist herself, the video is an intimate glimpse of SOPHIE.

Tune in now.

