Sons Use Their Voice On New Track 'Zealot'

Rising two-piece Sons are part of a new wave of DIY energy rippling across the country.

Playing shows in makeshift venues up and down the land, the band's garage punk fury is matched to a stripped down sense of sonics.

New single 'Zealot' will be released next month, and it was prompted by the shift in political temperature in the run up to the election.

Righteous guitar noize, the rama-lama riffing is set against a hollering vocal that forces you get out of your seat.

Sons tell Clash the song “is about rising up and pushing for changes using your voice. Stand up to the powers that be, don’t just take it, shout at them, whatever you know is right, don't give up until you're heard.”

Check it out now.

'Zealot' will be released on August 25th (order LINK ). Catch Sons at the following shows:

July

20 Sheffield Tramlines Opening Party - The Rocking Chair

26 Brighton Green Door Store - (The Kut, SONS and Bxtchtheme)

August

5 London Till Deaf Do Us Party Presents - Old Blue Last

9 London Camden, The Monarch - Mark Beaumont Presents

13 London The Black Heart w/ The Kut