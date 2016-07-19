Solardo Get Nostalgic In Their 'On The Corner' Video

Sometimes it's necessarily to just sit still, to take a quick look back and take stock of your achievements.

Solardo know this more than most. The production duo have enjoyed a stellar 18 months, with their astonishing rise winning awards and charming crowds.

New EP 'On The Corner' is set to demolish a few clubs this summer, with Solardo applying their sun-kissed touch to some rippling house beats.

The title cut is a case in point - perfect for the sunset crew, it manages to find joy in the smallest sonic detail.

The video looks back on the past few months in the life of Solardo, and it's an oddly moving watch - following them from playing small clubs through to smashing out sets in some of the biggest spaces around.

Tune in now.

'On The Corner' is out now on Solardo's own Sola label - ORDER.

