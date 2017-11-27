Snavs Captures A Feeling On New Track 'Give Me The Light'

Danish producer Snavs is blowing up across the globe.
Each release racks up millions of streams, with the electronic musician fusing a taut rhythmic chassis with some fluoro-soaked synths.
New single 'Give Me The Light' though, finds the Danish artist performing a sharp about-turn, opening his sound up to fresh influences.
A blast of electronic energy designed to transmit a certain feeling, a certain atmosphere, the track takes his work in a twilight direction.
Snavs tells Clash: “This record isn’t supposed to be a banger or a radio hit, this is me trying to capture feelings and a vibe on a record. It’s me doing things a little different to my last record. I’m going back to the land of some of my early stuff whilst exploring new territory. I like to shake things up a little, and this is where I’m headed lately.”
The visuals build on this, presenting an intense, and slightly dystopian, realm, one that leaves a definite impression.
Tune in now.
