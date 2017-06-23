Snakehips New EP Builds Into A Cool Road Movie

Production duo Snakehips recently delved into their roots, into the sounds that first fired their imagination.

Striking a bond over classic hip-hop, the pair began incorporating this into their electronic sound, resulting in a sparkling new EP.

‘Stay Home Tapes’ EP is out now, and it's accompanied by a three part road movie that kicks out into the American desert.

An escape from Los Angeles, the central character endures some trippy times before realising that perhaps home wasn't so awful after all.

Snakehips explain: "The EP is a bunch of tunes that we made after a crazy few years of touring and travelling the world. We called it 'Stay Home' as a kinda jokey way to express all the mad stuff you experience and the bizarre characters you meet along the way, and throughout that trying to stay true to yourself. The video goes with this idea too. It's a crazy narrative that we cooked up with director Can Evgin based on an Asian woman’s journey through some incredibly trippy shit!"

Tune in now.

