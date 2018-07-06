slowthai's 'Polaroid' Is Simple Yet So Stark

slowthai knows how to grab our attention.

Each new drop from the rapper is sharply defined, designed for maximum impact, maximum force.

New single 'Polaroid' drives a shuddering hip-hop leaning beat, affording the perfect platform for slowthai's distinctive flow.

The visuals are incredible. Opening with his face in bandages, slowthai slowly unwraps the tissues, exposing his scar-ridden face.

Wandering through an abandoned medical facility, it's a powerful return from a rapper who seems to surge into the unknown with rare abandon.

Tune in now.

