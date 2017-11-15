Sleepovers Hit Hard On 'Good Sides'

Sleepovers make slacker pop with a DIY feel, a torn and tattered take on those early Weezer and Pavement records, sluiced through with a UK viewpoint.

New EP 'Heartbreak High' is incoming, and the five piece are sharing all manner of previews.

New cut 'Good Sides' is built around that keening riff, the drums that seem to scatter and fall before regaining their poise and balance.

Sleepovers' Alfie explains: "'Good Sides' tells the story of the beginning of that process when I was trying to move on. The band was kicking into gear, so was the partying, we all got new jobs and you can hear it in the sound."

"It's been captured through the last year of my camera roll for the video, all the ups and downs and this ep was its soundtrack. We chose to use the camera roll idea because although there may be a few bad photos you never capture a negative moment or put it on Instagram if you’re fighting or miserable, only the good sides make the story.’"

Clash is able to premiere the DIY clip, and it's a resolutely lo-fi affair that nonetheless captures the group's nascent charm.

