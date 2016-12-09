Sløtface Piece Together New 'Pitted' Video

Norway's mighty Sløtface have shared the home-made video for new single 'Pitted'.

The song is stripped from their upcoming debut album, and it's essentially an ode to the introverts who make the effort to go out - and when they do, they rock the house.

Haley Shea said: "It's basically our pep talk anthem for getting yourself out of the house for a night out. The lyrics are all snap shots from good nights out that we've had and we really think the way the song progresses represents the way a memorable night of partying feels.”

The song draws on the band's own experiences, so it's only fitting that the visuals feature some behind the scenes debauchery.

Tune in now.

Sløtface will release new album 'Try Not To Freak Out' on September 15th.