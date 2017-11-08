Skinny Lister Are In That Festive Mood Already

The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping, and shops - little by little - are ushering their festive wares on to the shelves.

Yep, Christmas is calling... so won't you pick up? Skinny Lister are already feeling the Christmas buzz, and their new single harks back to Advent classics of old.

'Christmas Calls' is a festive extravaganza, and the video is shot on 1970’s Super 8 film - filmed on tour with Dropkick Murphys, it's a Christmas postcard in itself.

Daniel Heptinstall says: "I wrote this song in the lead up to last Christmas so I was in full festive spirit! I didn't actually make a conscious decision to write a Christmas song, it wasn't contrived in any way, it just arrived when I picked up the guitar one day."

"I am a big fan of a good Christmas track and that warm nostalgic feeling they can evoke. I’ve always had soft spot for a bit of Chris Rea when driving up North to see the family for Christmas, or the festive rush of nostalgia I get from those opening bars of The Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York'. I'm more than happy to throw a Skinny Lister one into the mix."

Tune in now.

Catch Skinny Lister at the following shows:

November

21 Leeds Stylus

22 Manchester O2 The Ritz

23 Glasgow Oran Mor

24 Newcastle Upon Tyne Newcastle University

25 Sheffield The Leadmill

28 Birmingham Glee Club

29 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

30 Norwich Waterfront

December

1 Cambridge Junction

2 Leicester Dryden Street Social

6 Cardiff The Globe

7 Southampton 1865

8 Exeter The Phoenix

9 Bristol SWX Bristol

10 London Koko

For tickets to the latest Skinny Lister shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.