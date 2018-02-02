sir Was Returns To Gothenburg For 'In The Midst'

Swedish artist sir Was delivered one of 2017's finest under the radar releases, with his full length 'Digging A Tunnel' becoming one of our mainstay listens over the past 12 months.

A real gem, the album matched slumped beats to some diverse instrumentation, with sir Was' gently personal songwriting sitting at the core.

Live, sir Was transports his music into a fresh realm, expanding and subtracting parts in a dexterous conversation with the audience.

With new UK shows incoming, the producer has decided to return to Gothenburg for his latest video.

Album standout 'In The Midst' was shot in a friend's workshop and was filmed by Damien Priest, with sir Was commenting:

"We made a minimal, action, drama, live session film for 'In The Midst'. Thanks to Agge, Nisse and Erik on the congas whom made time for this session between activities such as winning the Swedish veteran iceskating competition and playing drums with Little Dragon...”

Check it out now.

Catch sir Was at the following shows:

March

14 London The Lexington (SOLD OUT)

15 Leeds Headrow House

16 Bristol Rough Trade

May

2 Brighton Sticky Mike's

3 Oxford The Cellar

5 Glasgow Stereo

6 Salford Sounds From The Other City Festival

