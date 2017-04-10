Siinai's Cyclical Creativity Is Breathtaking

Finnish experimental group Siinai tend to be drawn to conceptual projects.

2011's 'Olympic Games' was followed by 'Supermarket', both albums matching their outlandish instrumental creation to a tight-knit sense of the thematic.

New album 'Sykli' arrives on October 27th, following a short hiatus from the Nordic group. The record fixates upon cycles, looking to interstellar pathways for inspiration.

They explain: “Making music is, for us, a cycle of its own. Not positive or negative, just life happening. Life is like a cycle - sykli - that just goes on and on. Darkness will become light but be wary, it will become darkness again. It is inevitable. From buying bread every day to making music, sometimes you feel this sykli of life is boring and meaningless but for us it is exciting, again and again.”

Clash is able to premiere the mind-expanding title cut, and you can tune in below.

