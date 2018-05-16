Sigrid Shares 'High Five' Video On Norway's National Day

Stellar pop voice Sigrid has shared the bombastic video for 'High Five' on Norway's national day.

May 17th is the day the country's constitution was formed, and it's a say of celebration for Norwegians the world over.

Sigrid isn't one to let a party pass her by, and decided to drop the video for 'High Five'.

It's a high-octane sports-fuelled affair, designed to accentuate a song Sigrid labels as discussing "the importance of those relations where you both dare to be completely honest with each other, rather than exchanging superficial high fives..."

Tune in now.

