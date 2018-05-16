Siba's 'Perfect' Is An Outsider Pop Vision

Siba has been in the shadows for too damn long.

A potent pop outsider, he's spent time in the studio with the likes of ALMA and Charli XCX, but always held back the most powerful, personal ideas for himself.

Returning to his own Siba project, the time is right for something new. He explains: "For the last year and a half I’ve been very focused on writing for other people, which has changed the way I think about music a lot, and also made me a lot more insecure in putting out music as Siba."

New single 'Perfect' has deep roots, a piece of disruptive art that melds hallucinogenic electronics to some startling melodies.

The visuals pick up on Siba's universe, an outsider pop vision delivered with incredible individuality. He continues:

"'Perfect' is a little music piece I did about three years ago that always loved a lot but never really found a place for. I’ve always had the visual idea for it but never got to make it. Then when I was home last Christmas I filmed the video with my brother as a little Christmas project and then I cut the video on the plane back to London. It's just been on my hard drive and now I thought to just overcome my fear and put it out. Really I just want people to see as a 90 second opening into my imagination."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.