Sheffield's Frazer Share Their Mighty Debut Single

Sheffield can be a hard city, and it makes the people a little harder, too.

It's certainly makes the music hard. Sheffield has a rich seam of rock, generation after generation of guitar wielding mavericks who don't much care for popular opinion.

Newcomers Frazer are the latest band to burst out of the city, and their visceral indie rock sound is tempered by just a tough of melody.

Reminiscent of those early Arctic Monkeys demos on MySpace (ask your older brother!) or even The Stone Roses if John Squire owned a fuzz pedal, it's a real blast.

Debut single 'Something I Need' is a mighty component of their live set, with that crunching chorus erupting out of the PA every time they step out onstage.

Frazer explain: "From it’s conception, we knew there was something about this song that excited us. It really did feel like a we had a feel good summer song on our hands but it wasn’t until we headed into the studio with Dave Eringa that the song blossomed into what it is now. He really did help us mould our sound and we’re really pleased with the outcome of this track."

We're able to share the full visuals for the single, and it explodes with energy from the off.

Tune in now.

