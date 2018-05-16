Sheer Calm's DIY Squall Is Highly Addictive

Sheer Calm met on the road, and on the road they have stayed.

Three dedicated, committed musicians, the three piece shuttle between London and Birmingham, dreaming up post-punk epiphanies in the process.

Detuned guitar squall with a dose of noise pop, the band have been compared to the likes of Drive Like Jehu or The Fall, while we can also hear elements of Eric's Trip in there, too.

Currently working on their first EP, Sheer Calm have sneaked a new song out of the studio, and it's a doozie.

'Mantle Piercer' is all delirious guitar lines, feedback upon feedback, and a crunching, cement mixer of a drum roll.

The visuals are equally addictive, a distorted vision of fire and ash. Tune in below.

