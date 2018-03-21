ShaoDow Conjures Anime Fantasies On 'Kaio-Ken'

ShaoDow works hard - damn hard.

The artist scooped an AIM Award last year in recognition of his feats, single-handedly selling over 25,000 copies of his previous albums through sheer grit and raw talent.

Able to build his own platform, ShaoDow charges into 2018 with a clutch of new songs and a flurry of fresh tour dates.

Vital new single 'Kaio-Ken' is a homage to his Japanese influences, and that's represented both in the sonic palette of the track itself and the accompanying visuals.

ShaoDow explains: "My life is about at anime as it gets right now, if I'm not in a gym swinging around Nunchuku or a Bo Staff, I'm probably off on some random adventure progressing my music career and speaking Japanese for some reason."

He continues: "With the music video, I had a load of fun cosplaying as the black Goku aka Froku. Pretty much lost my voice from shouting loud enough to turn my hair gold. But it was worth it in the end."

"This'll be an action packed month, of course Kaio-Ken is out to the world on Friday 6th April, but I'll also be releasing Volume One of my manga comic book The Way Of Shao (grab it at HERE ) AND as I mentioned I'll be doing my thing on Ninja Warrior on ITV."

"I'll also be going on a short UK tour, you can see where and when HERE. So stay tuned to The Way Of Shao, 'cos there's a lot happening."

Tune in now.

